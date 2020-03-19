Walmart announces additional changes to support associates and customers

BENTONVILLE, AR (WOWK) – Walmart announces additional changes to its operating hours.
According to a press release, Walmart U.S. stores will adjust operating hours to 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Stores that open later than 7 a.m. will continue their regular starting hours.
This will further help associates restock the shelves for customers while continuing to clean and sanitize the store. While the store hours change for customers, our associates will continue to have access to their regular scheduled shifts and full hours.
From March 24 through April 28, Walmart stores will host an hour-long senior shopping event every Tuesday for customers aged 60 and older. This will start one hour before the store opens. Our Pharmacies and Vision Centers will also be open during this time.
Stores will also have limits for customers in certain categories including paper products, milk, eggs, cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer, water, diapers, wipes, formula and baby food.
The company will temporarily shut down our Auto Care Centers to allow those associates to focus on stocking and cleaning in the rest of the store.
Vision Centers will operate on their normal schedule, providing essential services only such as glasses repair and helping customers pick up existing orders.
