Walmart holding Teacher Appreciation events this weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Walmart is celebrating teachers this weekend and giving some educators a chance to score some free supplies.

Stores all throughout the country will be hosting Teacher Appreciation Events on Saturday, July 13. The events begin at 12:30 p.m. and wrap up at 4:30 p.m.

Teachers are invited to come into any participating store for cake, ice cream, and drinks. There were also be a photo booth in the store.

As an added bonus, the first 300 teachers to show up at each event will get a “swag bag” full of back-to-school goodies. A Facebook event page for one local Walmart says those bags include products from Crayola, 3M, Bic, Fiskars and more.

All you need to take part in the event is a teacher ID or email address.

You can find a participating store near you on Walmart’s website.

