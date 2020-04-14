Walmart reserves daily pickup hour for those most at-risk for COVID-19

FILE – In this Sept. 3, 2019 file photo, a Walmart logo is displayed outside of a Walmart store, in Walpole, Mass. Walmart says it will stop selling electronic cigarettes at its namesake stores and Sam’s Clubs following a string of illnesses and deaths related to vaping. The nation’s largest retailer said Friday, Sept. 20 that it will complete its exit from e-cigarettes after selling through current inventory. It cited growing federal, state and local regulatory complexity regarding vaping products. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

BENTONVILLE, AR, (WOWK) – Walmart is launching a pickup hour for people most at-risk for COVID-19. The company says each day at select pickup store locations, 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. will be reserved for customers over the age of 60, as well as first responders, customers with disabilities and anyone designated high-risk by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Pickup associates are also following enhanced distancing and sanitation procedures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, according to the company. The point of pickup is also contact-free. Customers open their trunk, and associates load their groceries in with no need to sign for the order.

“Now more than ever, families are relying on our pickup service to help get quality, fresh groceries to their homes as safely as possible,” Senior Vice President, Customer Product Tom Ward says. “These are extraordinary times, and we are constantly looking for ways we can help deliver that same peace of mind to all our customers, particularly those who are most at-risk.”

Customers will see a new prompt on Walmart.com/grocery that displays the qualifications for selecting the slot listed as ‘At Risk Only’ and allows those eligible to opt-in. The company says while this time has been specifically reserved for these groups, they are still able to use all other pickup times as well. Customers can begin filling their baskets through the website or through the Walmart app. Check this location map to see if grocery pickup is available in your area. Walmart has also provided a detailed guide on how to place an order for curbside pickup.

Walmart says while its associates are working as quickly as possible to restock high-demand products like paper goods, milk and cleaning supplies, the retailer has set purchase limits on certain items available through Grocery Pickup, similar to what customers see in stores.

