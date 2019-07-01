Walmart, Sam’s Club raises tobacco purchase age to 21

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Walmart and Sam’s Club has raised their minimum age to buy tobacco products, including all e-cigarettes, to 21.

The stores are also in the process of discontinuing sale of all fruit- and dessert-flavored electronic nicotine delivery systems in an effort to restrict the sales of tobacco to minors.

The FDA sent the company a letter recently about the policies in place to prevent the sale of tobacco and electronic nicotine delivery systems to minors. While Walmart says they have a “robust” compliance program, they say they are not satisfied with falling short of their company-wide goal of 100 percent compliance.

“Even a single sale to a minor is one too many, and we take seriously our responsibilities in this regard. So today, we sent a letter back to the FDA outlining additional measures we’re taking to keep tobacco out of the hands of minors,” the company states on their website.

