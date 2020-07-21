Walmart stores to close for Thanksgiving

BENTONVILLE, AR (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart will close its stores on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, this year. The company says Sam’s Club locations will also be closed again this year on this day.

This marks the first year the company has closed its Walmart stores for the holiday.

“We know this has been a trying year, and our associates have stepped up. We hope they will enjoy a special Thanksgiving Day at home with their loved ones. We are certainly thankful to our people for all of their efforts.” Walmart President and CEO John Furner

Walmart will pay its workers another round of cash bonuses this summer, the Arkansas-based retailer announced Tuesday.

Full-time hourly employees and drivers will receive a bonus of $300, and part-time hourly and temporary associates will receive $150.

Assistant managers and store and facility managers — including health and wellness and supply chain — will also receive a bonus.

“Our associates have been working at an incredible pace, they’ve solved problems, and they’ve set an amazing example for others,” Furner said. “To further appreciate their incredible work, we are pleased to share another special cash bonus this summer.”

The bonuses will be included in Aug. 20 paychecks for eligible associates who were employed as of July 31.

It’s the third special cash bonus offered by Walmart since the pandemic began, separate from other cash bonuses received by employees in April and June. Bonuses so far this year total $1.1 billion.

