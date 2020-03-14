‘Wash Hands’ written in sky in Australia

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA (CBS) – “WASH HANDS”: A message encouraging people to wash their hands was written in the sky over Sydney, Australia on Thursday.

Experts have said washing your hands is a key step in preventing the spread of the new coronavirus. It’s not yet clear who was behind the skywriting.

