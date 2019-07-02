WATCH: Bear opens doors on minivan to explore inside

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – This could be a public service announcement for bear safety. But it’s real and happened Monday.

We’re not sure what the bear was after, but it’s a good reminder to not leave goodies in the car, the doors unlocked or the windows down while in Gatlinburg. It’s just too tempting.

Diana Sosa, who works in Gatlinburg, shot this video on Monday afternoon.

