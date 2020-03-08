WATCH: Car almost hits child getting off school bus in Altoona

UPDATE: WTAJ’S Darby Sparks spoke with Tim Korkarsky, the terminal manager of student transportation at the Altoona Area School District, who stated not stopping for a school bus stop sign is as dangerous as driving impaired.

Faye Powell, a concerned mother who took the video from her home security camera, feels that her children are put in danger each time they simply need to get off the bus because drivers are not following the law.

Ignoring bus stop safety is an offense that can have major legal implications, including the loss of a license and a hefty fine.

ALTOONA, PA (WTAJ) — A driver was caught on a resident’s home security system attempting to drive past a school bus with extended arms and almost hits a child and a woman crossing the street after the kid got off the bus.

In the video, a car can be seen stopped next to the bus but tries driving off before the bus driver collapsed the stop sign and shut off the lights. The driver almost hit a child and a woman that was still crossing the street. The driver can then be seen rolling down the window and yelling at the woman.

The incident happened in the area of 19th Street and 6th Avenue in Altoona.

This is one of several recent incidents in the area involving cars not following proper school bus laws.

