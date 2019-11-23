WATCH: Dog drives in circles for an hour in Florida driveway

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (WPBF/CNN) – A dog in Florida decided to take the family car for a drive.

Well, what actually happened was the owner left the dog in a running car and it took off, driving in reverse, in circles.

A video shows the car moving in circles in a cul de sac in Port St. Lucie around 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning. If you look closely, you can see a driver–well, sort of.

“First I thought I saw somebody backing up but then they kept going and I’m like okay what are they doing? And the cops came and I’m like okay!” said a witness, Anne Sabol. “Then the fire department showed up and I’m like okay!”

Turns out, the human driver left the car running when he stepped out for a moment. Police said the car was accidentally left in reverse, with the dog inside.

“I saw this car going around in a circle and it was doing it for about an hour. And when the cops got the door open a black dog jumped out I was like they should give that thing a license,” Sabol said.

You can see the tire tread marks on the street, and a mailbox that got in the way and got smashed.

The owner of the mailbox said the dog’s owner promised to replace it.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories