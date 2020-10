PARAGOULD, AR (WOWK) – This is little Eliana Noelle, also known as Nooie.

Nooie is almost 2 and was recently diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy. But she’s decided to fight back with a smile, standing for anyone who will clap and cheer her on.

