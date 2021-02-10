TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s time for Tampa to party with the Lombardi the best way the city knows how – on the water.

The Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be honored with a boat parade through the City of Tampa on Wednesday. The city has said the parade will be a safe and socially-distant event, and masks will be required.

The parade starts at 1 p.m. Buccaneers players and coaches – and, of course, the Lombardi Trophy – will load up on boats at Armature Works and make their way down the Hillsborough River. The parade will pass Julian B. Lane and Curtis Hixon parks before wrapping around Harbor Island and ending at Sparkman Wharf.

There will be several public viewing areas throughout downtown Tampa for the parade. If you can’t make it downtown Wednesday afternoon, the parade will be streamed live starting at 1 p.m. ET by WFLA, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the City of Tampa.

If you have your own boat, you will be allowed to be in the water during the parade but cannot join the official flotilla. Boaters and drivers should be aware that Laurel Street, Cass Street, Kennedy Boulevard, Brorein Street and Platt Street bridges will close when the parade starts. The bridges will reopen once the Lombardi Trophy passes underneath them.