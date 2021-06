YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Business Incubator is receiving $1.9 million in federal funding for its expansion and upgrades.

Valley Congressman Tim Ryan, D-13, was joined by YBI CEO Barb Ewing for the big announcement on Thursday.

He said the money will help the Valley lead the way in additive manufacturing and create jobs for the future.

Ewing said the extra space is needed for their facility as it is filling up quickly.

