WASHINGTON (WFLA) – The U.S. Senate is set to become an impeachment court on Thursday, one day after the House officially handed over the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.
Two ceremonial procedures are set to take place today, Thursday, January 16, 2020, in the Senate. The first is when the House impeachment managers, who are serving as prosecutors, walk to the Senate and formally read the articles of impeachment. Chief Justice John Roberts, who is presiding over the trial, will then be sworn in. The second procedure will be when Roberts swears in the senators who are serving as jurors in the trial.
Today’s proceedings are mostly a formal presentation of the articles that were signed by House members and transferred to the Senate Wednesday evening. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the trial and opening arguments won’t really begin until Tuesday.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Trial date set for woman in false abduction case
- Watch live: House presents articles to Senate to begin Trump’s impeachment trial
- Fighting Blight: Land Bank has readily available lots to sell
- Old Man Winter to return with brutally cold wind chills, but will it last?
- Clorox plans to create 100 new jobs through proposed Berkeley County development
- Minor injuries reported in multi-vehicle accident on I-77
- Federal Judge refuses to toss misdemeanor conviction to former coal CEO for violating mine safety laws
- West Virginia Right-to-Work Law in Supreme Court
- DHHR announces new breastfeeding support app for WIC participants
- House leaders march Trump impeachment articles to the Senate