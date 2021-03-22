WATCH: Meteor caught on New York security camera

Countdown to Tax Day
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY (WIVB) — NASA researchers are looking into multiple reports of meteors seen from New York to Florida overnight.

At least one was visible in last night’s clear sky over Western New York.

Julie in Cheektowaga captured the fireball from her home’s security camera.

People who saw this one from Maryland to Canada report blue, green and yellow colors and flashes of light at the end of the streak.

