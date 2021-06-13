Watch NAVY gun salute as USS COD departs Cleveland for repairs in Erie, PA

CLEVELAND (WJW) — While departing Cleveland Sunday morning, the USS COD submarine struck the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Morro Day.

The USS COD was scheduled to depart Cleveland to Erie, PA for repairs.

The 18-hour, 102-mile journey started with a traditional NAVY departure, including firing a gun salute to her city after a signal from her recently restored ship’s horn that she is “preparing to get underway!”

Tug Manitou, operated by Malcolm Marine Inc., of St. Claire, MI, arrived in Cleveland to hook up to the 312-foot long submarine. With a second tug assisting, COD was moved from the spot she’s occupied for the last 62 years, according to a release from the USS COD Submarine Memorial.

However, around 11:30 a.m. as Manitou was towing the USS COD, the vessel allided with the moored USCGC Morro Bay, the Coast Guard reports.

This caused “superficial damage” to the hull and superstructure of the Morro Bay. The incident is still under investigation.

Initial repairs on the submarine were expected to tale approximately six to eight weeks to complete and cost upwards of $1 million. Officials have not yet provided an updated timetable or cost associated with Sunday’s damages.

When the USS COD is ready to return in August, her crew is planning a big welcome home party.

Meanwhile, the Coast Guard reminds all boaters to maintain situational awareness while operating their vessels. Officials say is critical to “not only be aware of the increased traffic on the water, but also of shoreline, breakwalls, and moored vessels.”