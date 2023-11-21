WARNING: Viewer discretion is advised.

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — Beavercreek police have released new details after a shooting at the Beavercreek Walmart.

During a press conference Tuesday afternoon, acting police chief Capt. Chad Lindsey identified the dead shooter as Benjamin Charles Jones, 20, of Dayton. The only information police released about the shooter was being a white male. FBI Cincinnati Field Office Special Agent Zrinka Dilber says Jones was originally from Dayton, moved away and returned back to Dayton around a year ago.

According to the Beavercreek Police Department, three females and one male were injured during the shooting. As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, three of the victims shot Monday evening are in stable condition. The fourth is currently critical but stable. Beavercreek Police Captain Scott Molnar says the department believes those shot were shoppers.

Authorities said the weapon used was a 45-caliber long-gun.

During a press conference late Monday night, Molnar said the shooter had died. Police believe the shooter died from “an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

The shooter was believed to have entered the Walmart location on Pentagon Boulevard around 8:35 p.m. Monday, when he began to open fire. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) are assisting in the investigation.

Walmart confirms the location is “closed until further notice.”

“We are grieving and investigating this specific shooting,” said Bob Stone, mayor of Beavercreek.

Dilber says people with any information about the shooter or the shooting should call 1-800-225-5324 or click here.