Countdown to Tax Day
April 15 2021 12:00 am

WATCH: Ring camera catches unusual porch pirate

US & World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WGHP/NEXSTAR) – Morning After’s Jenny Anchondo and her family were woken early in the morning this weekend by something that has unfortunately become somewhat common – a Ring alert if a package is being stolen off their porch.

This porch pirate, however, was anything but common. Anchondo says while the suspect has not been found, she did find the package in a nearby field.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS