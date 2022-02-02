Watching Winter Live – February 2nd, 2022

WATCHING WINTER LIVE – Our Nexstar team of meteorologists discuss the nationwide winter weather patterns as well as the long-range outlook. Join the livestream every Wednesday at 1p PT / 2p MT / 3p CT / 4p ET.

In this week’s Watching Winter Live, WGN-TV Chicago meteorologist Tim Joyce and WGN-TV Chicago weather producer Bill Snyder analyzed the major ice / snow / rainmaker impacting the eastern half of the U.S., the stagnant high pressure system keeping things calm in the West, and the multiple clipper systems looking to bring more snow to the Upper Plains, Great Lakes, and Northeast regions.

Viewer and host questions covered the La Niña weather pattern, micro-climates, the Texas winter this year versus last, as well as reasons a rain cloud could form on an otherwise sunny day.

Have a question for our Nexstar weather team? Ask it with the form below and we’ll try to incorporate it into a future livestream.