Water bottles left in hot car may start fire

by: WTEN News Team, CNN Newsource

MANLIUS, N.Y. (WTEN/CNN Newsource) – First responders are issuing a water bottle warning as hot and humid temperatures strike the country. According to first responders, leaving a full plastic water bottle inside a hot car in direct sunlight could cause a fire in a few minutes.

Manlius Firefighter Jay Symonds says the water and plastic creates a magnifying effect, potentially setting upholstery or a piece of plastic on fire. Water bottles should be stored in a trunk where it is out of direct sunlight.

