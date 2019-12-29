WEB EXTRA: A look at the New Years Eve Ball in Times Square

NEW YORK, N.Y. (CBS) – Here’s a look at the New Year’s Eve Ball in New York’s Times Square and the new design that is on some of the Waterford Crystal triangles.

2,688 Waterford Crystal triangles cover the ball this year. 192 of them have a new “Gift of Goodwill” design. The new look features a pineapple, which is considered a symbol of hospitality and goodwill.

The New Year’s Eve Ball is over 12 feet in diameter and weighs 11,875 pounds. On Tuesday night, the ball will be used to help usher in 2020.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories