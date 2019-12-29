NEW YORK, N.Y. (CBS) – Here’s a look at the New Year’s Eve Ball in New York’s Times Square and the new design that is on some of the Waterford Crystal triangles.
2,688 Waterford Crystal triangles cover the ball this year. 192 of them have a new “Gift of Goodwill” design. The new look features a pineapple, which is considered a symbol of hospitality and goodwill.
The New Year’s Eve Ball is over 12 feet in diameter and weighs 11,875 pounds. On Tuesday night, the ball will be used to help usher in 2020.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Raleigh County Humane Society reaches fundraising goal, will remain open in 2020
- Boy dies after becoming entangled in blanket used as swing
- WEB EXTRA: A look at the New Years Eve Ball in Times Square
- Cleveland at odds with church over housing of homeless
- Fire destroys two apartment buildings in South Charleston
- Dunbar community learns first responder techniques
- 5 stabbed at Hanukkah celebration at New York rabbi’s home
- Update: One dead in Huntington shooting, name released
- BREAKING: Shooting leaves one person dead at the LSU AG Center
- Police are investigating gun shots fired in Huntington neighborhood