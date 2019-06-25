Wendy’s announces return date for spicy chicken nuggets

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) – Wendy’s have released when it will bring back its popular spicy chicken nuggets.

In a series of tweets Monday, June 24th, 2019, Wendy’s announced to its followers that the fan favorite spicy nuggets will be coming back to menus at restaurants on Monday, August 19th, 2019.

In May, the fast-food chain said that if a tweet got more than 2 million likes, it would bring them back. It took less than two days for the tweet to reach its goal.

The spicy nuggets were originally pulled from the menu in 2017.