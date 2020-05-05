Wendy’s customers report restaurants limiting, pulling burgers from menus due to meat shortage

(NEXSTAR) – A national meat shortage has prompted Wendy’s to temporarily remove some of its burgers from the menu as the company anticipates disruptions to its supply chain.
According to analysis conducted by financial firm Stephens, 18% of the company’s locations have listed some beef items as out of stock.
“Some of our menu items may be in short supply from time to time at some restaurants in this current environment,” Wendy’s told Restaurant Business. “We expect this to be temporary, and we’re working diligently to minimize the impact to our customers and restaurants.”
According to Stephens analyst James Rutherford, Wendy’s is more exposed to the shortage because of its use of fresh beef for burgers and other menu items.
Wendy’s locations in Ohio, Michigan and New York are more likely to be impacted by the shortage than locations in other states, according to Rutherford.
In the analysis, Rutherford said Wendy’s is now emphasizing chicken sandwiches and promoting its newly launched breakfast menu.
