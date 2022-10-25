(WOWK) — With Halloween just around the corner, officials are sharing tips on how to have a spooky, but safe, Halloween night.

The Leon Volunteer Fire Department in Mason County, West Virginia and the Ashland Fire Department in Ashland, Kentucky posted on Facebook about some ways to be safe.

Both fire departments recommend using flashlights or battery-powered candles as decorations or in your Jack-o-Lantern. A photo the Ashland Fire Department posted from FEMA and the U.S. Fire Administration says they are safer and it can prevent costumes from catching on fire.

A photo posted by the Leon VFD shared other ways to be safe. It says you should avoid blocking ways out of a home with decorations in case of an emergency.

Another thing to worry about is an electrical fire. They say to not link extension cords together and to not have them in areas where people will be walking.

If you plan on having a fire or a bonfire, they say it should be at least 10 feet away from any structure or foliage. People around the fire should also keep a safe distance from a fire and not have loose-fitting clothes or dry decorations near the fire.