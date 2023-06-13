MARION COUNTY, WV (WTRF) — Many people will be surprised to know that while the holiday officially started in Washington State, the idea to celebrate a day for Dad was spawned from a mining tragedy, the Monongah mining disaster, in West Virginia.

On the morning of December 6, 1907, an explosion ripped through mines number 6 and 8 of the Fairmont Coal Company. The blast killed nearly everyone in the mines, and the few that were rescued later died of their injuries. Considered one of the worst mining disasters in American history, 360 miners lost their lives that day, 250 of them were fathers, and 1000 children mourned their losses.

On July 5, 1908, one little girl, Grace Golden Clayton, convinced her pastor to honor fathers in a special service at Williams Memorial Methodist Episcopal Church.

The holiday remained a regional celebration until Sonora Smart Dodd threw herself behind the idea, officially founding the holiday in Washington State in 1910. She was inspired by Anna Jarvis, the West Virginian who founded Mother’s Day.

It was in 1966 that it was proclaimed a national holiday by President Lyndon B. Johnson, and made a permanent holiday by President Richard Nixon in 1972.