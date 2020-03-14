DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — If you’ve been out and about, you’ve probably seen cleaning and disinfectant wipes are pretty hard to come by these days. We’ve seen a run on hand sanitizer and other household essentials like toilet paper.
Cleaning and sanitizing wipes are some of the items on the Environmental Protection Agency’s list of items that can help protect you against the coronavirus. And that’s one of the reasons they’re sold out in many stories. However, there are still some places you can snag those and similar products online.
Google Shopping
Office Depot
Staples
True Value
We’ll continue to keep this list as updated as products go out of stock or become available again.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Columbus Police issue alert for high-risk missing adult
- Iraq officials: Rocket attack hits base housing US troops
- CBP officers seize fake COVID-19 test kits at LAX
- Prince Charles almost shakes hands
- Italians thank medics from balconies
- Where to find cleaning and disinfectant wipes online
- Judi Dench says she hasn’t seen ‘Cats’
- BREAKING: Police investigating stabbing on Charleston’s West Side
- Beshear: Work together for ‘Team Kentucky’
- Taco Bell prepares to operate as drive-thru, delivery-only restaurant as COVID-19 spreads