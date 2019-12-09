White Castle recalls frozen burgers over listeria fears

COLUMBUS, Ohio (CNN Newsource) — White Castle is recalling some of its frozen burgers due to possible listeria contamination after finding the bacteria in one of its manufacturing plants.

The recall by the fast-food chain involves specific lots of frozen six-pack cheeseburgers, hamburgers and jalapeno cheeseburgers, as well as frozen 16-pack hamburgers and cheeseburgers, according to a notice posted Friday by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The products being recalled all have best-by dates ranging from Aug. 4, 2020, to Aug. 17, 2020, the company said.

Listeria monocytogenesis can cause serious, sometimes fatal, infections in the young, frail or elderly, as well as those with weakened immune systems. While healthy people may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, the infection can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women, the notice stated.