White House holds tree-planting ceremony as part of ‘One Trillion Tree Initiative’

WASHINGTON DC (CBS) – President Trump participated in a tree-planting ceremony Wednesday on the White House South Lawn to commemorate Earth Day.

The president referred to the “1 Trillion Tree” initiative, which he first committed to at the World Economic Forum in Davos, earlier this year. He said the U.S. would be planting one trillion trees “over a period of time.”

“We’re also honoring our country’s heritage of conservation, including through the support of the 1 trillion trees, and that’s the 1 Trillion Tree Initiative, which is a very big deal,” Trump says. “We’ll be planting over a period of time 1 trillion trees, that’s a lot of trees.”

The president, along with the first lady, Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence, also shoveled dirt onto a newly planted tree on the White House South Lawn.

