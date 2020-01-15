Whitney Houston, Notorious B.I.G. & The Doobie Brothers among Rock Hall 2020 inductees

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WCMH) – The newest inductees into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame have been announced.

In the Performer Category:

Depeche Mode

The Doobie Brothers

Whitney Houston

Nine Inch Nails

The Notorious B.I.G.

T. Rex

Ahmet Ertegun Award:

Jon Landau

Irving Azoff

The 35th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place May 2 at Public Auditorium in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ceremony will be broadcast live for the first time on HBO. Performances and special guests and Induction Week programs will be announced later.

