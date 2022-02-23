ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Twelve people began deliberations Wednesday in the federal trial of three former Minneapolis officers who are charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights during the May 2020 killing of the 46-year-old Black man. All of the eight women and four men on the jury appear to be white.

Two alternates remained before deliberations began, including a man who appears to be of Asian descent. U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson put them on call in case they’re needed later. The court is not releasing demographic information on the jurors, who are not being sequestered during deliberations.

The jury includes seven people from the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, as well five from counties in southern Minnesota.

JUROR 3

A man from Hennepin County, where Minneapolis is located. He is a project captain at an architectural firm. Married with no kids. Has a master’s degree in architecture. Member of the American Home Brewers Association who said he likes to drink beer when he is not fixing up his house.

JUROR 6

A man who has lived in Hennepin County for 40-some years. He works retail; his wife works in a grocery store. They have five kids. Has a degree in teaching French and education. Active in Minnesota Indonesia Society.

JUROR 11

A man who lives in southeastern Minnesota’s Olmsted County. A computer programmer. His wife does medical research. Three children, one still in college. He has a bachelor’s degree. Involved in his Methodist church. He spends his free time exercising and reading.

JUROR 14

A woman who lives in Ramsey County, where St. Paul is located. A public affairs director for a local government. Her husband is retired. She has children. One daughter is 11 and is a sixth-grader. Active in state’s Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party. Graduated from University of Minnesota.

JUROR 16

A woman from Blue Earth County in southern Minnesota. She is retired and previously worked as an accountant for a feed manufacturing company. Her husband is retired from a municipal utility. She has two grown sons, one in sales and one a project manager for a homebuilder. She has a bachelor’s degree in business administration. Involved with the University of Minnesota master gardener program.

JUROR 30

A woman from Washington County. Does logistics for a large local cooperative; her husband does the same thing for the same company. She has three kids ranging from 2 to 10 years old. She has a bachelor’s degree and a business minor. Likes to go up to northern Minnesota to spend time on a lake and camping with family.

JUROR 41

A man from Ramsey County. Works as a project manager in state government. His wife is a university researcher. He has a bachelor’s degree in geology. He likes to spend free time “messing around with cars and motorcycles, reading, cooking with my wife and playing tennis when the weather allows.”

JUROR 43

A woman from Anoka County in the northern Minneapolis-St. Paul area. She is a customer relations manager. Married 24 years to husband who is truck driver; three adult children. Has some college education; likes to travel and try new places.

JUROR 46

A woman from Jackson County in southwestern Minnesota. She home-schools her children. Her husband is a computer network administrator and owns his own business. They have five kids ranging from 12 to 20. Active in church and the YMCA swim team, which her girls swim on. She likes to read and she teaches in a home-school co-op.

JUROR 60

A woman from Scott County, near the Minneapolis-St. Paul metro area. She does product development. Her husband is retired. Her children are ages 21 and 18. She has a master’s degree and spends her free time being active, walking dog, shoveling snow and listening to podcasts.

JUROR 69

A woman from southeastern Minnesota’s Olmsted County. She is a food service worker at a hospital and her boyfriend is in the same job. She has a high school diploma. In her free time she likes to get food with her boyfriend.

JUROR 70

A woman from Nicollet County in southern Minnesota. She is retired. Previously was a chef at a hospital in Indiana. Her spouse died in 2020. She has two children in their 40s. She is on the board for Real Life of St. Peter Cooperative Housing. She also is involved in her church and crochets.

___

