Wind delays Northrop Grumman’s supply run to space station

In this image provided by NASA, a Northrop Grumman Antares rocket carrying a Cygnus resupply spacecraft is seen at sunrise on Pad-0A, Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island, Va. High wind delayed Friday’s launch to the International Space Station. It has been rescheduled for Saturday. (Aubrey Gemignani/NASA via AP)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — High wind delayed Northrop Grumman’s supply run to the International Space Station on Friday.

The weather was OK at the launch pad on Wallops Island, Virginia, but upper-level winds exceeded safety limits. The company will try again Saturday at 3:21 p.m. — an easy-to-remember 3-2-1.

It will be Northrop Grumman’s third attempt in under a week to launch its Antares rocket with a Cygnus capsule on top. Sunday’s try was interrupted by pad equipment concerns, then bad weather moved in.

The delivery includes nearly 4 tons of experiments and gear, as well as candy and cheese for the three station astronauts.

