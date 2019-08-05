Woman accused of hitting, biting, kneeing 11-year-old

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pasco County woman is facing a child abuse charge after deputies say she attacked an 11-year-old girl.

The alleged incident involving 32-year-old Tiffany Bland happened Friday afternoon at a home in Brooksville.

According to deputies, Bland hit, bit and kneed the 11-year-old girl. An arrest report says the incident lasted 2 minutes and 26 seconds and was audio recorded by a witness in the home.

Deputies say the child suffered significant bruising on the left side of her face, right side of her collarbone, back of her neck, buttocks, right shoulder and right ear. She was taken to the hospital to be examined after complaining of chest pains from being kneed, the arrest report says.

According to deputies, Bland denied causing the bruising on the victim and said she wasn’t sure where the girl’s bruises came from. The victim told deputies Bland caused the injuries by hitting her, the arrest report says.

Bland was arrested and charged with child abuse.

The arrest report did not list information saying whether Bland and the 11-year-old know each other or are related.