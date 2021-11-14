All Roads Lead To Thanksgiving 2021
November 25 2021 12:00 am

Woman arrested for punching Southwest Airlines worker

by: Associated Press

This November 2021 photo made available by The County of Dallas shows Arielle Jackson. Jackson, 32, was arrested Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, after punching a Southwest Airlines employee in the head during boarding for a flight out of a Dallas airport, police said. (The County of Dallas via AP)

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas police say a woman has been arrested after punching a Southwest Airlines employee in the head during boarding for a flight out of a Dallas airport.

Police say 32-year-old Arielle Jean Jackson was arrested Saturday afternoon at Love Field. Police said Jackson has been charged with aggravated assault.

A Southwest Airlines spokesman says the incident happened during the boarding process for a flight from Dallas to New York’s La Guardia Airport.

The airline spokesman says the employee who was hit was taken to a hospital and then released Saturday night.

