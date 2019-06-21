Woman fatally bit by rattlesnake while gardening

This 2009 photo from the Navajo Nation Zoo shows a rattlesnake, a part of the zoo’s reptile collection in Window Rock, Ariz. Cultural beliefs among Navajos about snakes has lead to the removal of three snakes from the tribal zoo. Manager David Mikesic said Friday, June 12, 2015 that the zoo has exhibited snakes for […]

WAVERLY, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia woman who was bitten by a rattlesnake while gardening has died.

News outlets report 62-yaer-old Priscilla Meridith was bitten last month and suffered an allergic reaction and heart attack that left her in a medically induced coma she never woke up from.

Meridith’s family says she suffered the heart attack and organ failure while she was hospitalized. She died last week.

Relatives say Meridith wasn’t given anti-venom while treated at the Southeast Georgia Health System Brunswick Campus, as hospital staff said Meridith was allergic. The hospital’s emergency medical director, Dr. Mohsen Aklaghi, says staff followed Georgia Poison Control recommendations.

Poison Control Managing Director Dr. Gaylord Lopez tellsWJAX-TV that allergic patients can still be given antivenom if they’re “good candidates” based factors including medical history and vital signs.

