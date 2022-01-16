All Roads Lead To Valentine's Day 2022
Woman indicted on murder charge in death of infant son

CADIZ, KY (AP) — A western Kentucky woman has been charged with murder in the death of her infant son, police said.

A Trigg County grand jury handed down an indictment Friday for Shaylynn Curtis, 28, news outlets reported, citing a statement from Kentucky State Police.

The charge came after detectives presented a medical examiner’s report to the panel showing the 5-month-old boy died Oct. 25 of acute methamphetamine intoxication, police said. They did not say how the baby ingested the drug.

Curtis was being held at the Christian County jail. Online records do not list an attorney.

