Woman says she contracted flesh-eating disease at Myrtle Beach water park

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A South Carolina woman alleges she contracted a flesh-eating disease at a Myrtle Beach water park.

Beverly Lanham says in a lawsuit, a flesh-eating organism ate away at her arm, causing more than a million dollars in medical bills and permanent damage. The suit was filed in Horry County Circuit Court on Saturday against Wild Water & Wheels.

Lanham alleges the waterpark failed to keep the water clean and as a result, flesh-eating organisms infested the water. Lanham says she was in the wave pool in June of 2017 when she was knocked over by a wave, causing her to scrape her arm on the bottom of the pool.

“The flesh-eating organisms entered Plaintiff’s body and began eating her right arm,” the suit states. The organism was identified in the suit as necrotizing fasciitis, which is commonly known as flesh-eating disease.

Lanham has had multiple surgeries and suffers from permanent disfigurement and ongoing serious pain, the suit states. She is facing over a million dollars in medical bills with more to come, she says.

Mark Lazarus of Lazarus Entertainment Group, operators of the park, said the company does not comment on pending litigation. He said Wild Water has been in business for 29 years and holds high standards for water quality. “We meet and exceed all DHEC standards,” Lazarus said.

