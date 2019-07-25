Woman says she contracted infection from Pigeon Forge hot tub

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WJHL) — An Indianapolis woman saying she’s thankful she’s alive after contracting an aggressive bacterial infection.

This supposedly occurred during her family vacation in Pigeon Forge.

A few days after the trip began, Taylor Bryant went to an urgent care clinic after becoming nauseous with a cramp in her right leg.

According to medical records provided by the family, she was given an antibiotic.

After the family returned home, Bryant’s condition worsened.

“It started to blister up, and then it kind of just went through here and then went up. The skin was dying off because it was turning all black and then little pieces were coming off at a time,” Bryant said.

Medical records show she was diagnosed with cellulitis, a common bacterial infection that can become life-threatening if left untreated.

Doctors suspect she contracted the infection from a hot tub.

She says her body is fighting off the infection after weeks of antibiotics.