Woman wows neighbors with porch costumes

CLIFTON, VIRGINIA (CNN) – From block parties … at a distance, to serenades … through a window, people are finding ways to stay close when they have to stay apart.

Step outside and you’re inundated with folks fighting COVID-19 cabin fever.

“It really, honestly brightens my day,” Lila Delarosa says.

But this neighborhood …

“I heard it from my mom,” Emme Seale says. “She was raving about it.”

… comes with a one-women, front porch performance …

“My stage,” Erin Kemble says.

… you’ll only see in Clifton, Virginia.

“I don’t know how she keeps coming up with them, honestly,” Delarosa says.

Erin Kemble’s job in catering halted.

So this lover of costumes who dabbles in acting, began a daily dose of pop-culture humor.

“I get to wake up every day and get to be somebody else,” Kemble says. “Its the best.”

“I really like the ET one,” Delarosa says.

“ET stay home instead of phone home,” Kemble says. “So I printed off a face of ET and just put a towel around it.”

Her first character kicked off March 30th.

“This little piggy stayed home” and I had a pig costume,” Kemble says.

She hasn’t stopped since.

“Like during the war,” Kemble says. “Rosie the riveter.”

Her ideas, either purely uplifting or parody puns, typically spring from the silver screen.

Like Willie Wonka’s “Don’t be blue.”

“I liked the giant blueberry,” Seale says.

And Napoleon Dynamite’s “You are dynamite.”

On this day, she donned a homemade Smokey the Bear outfit.

“Only you can prevent the spread of this virus,” Kemble says. “Boom! Drop the mic.”

Kemble believes with all that’s falling apart around us …

“There’s just like a blanket of sadness all around,” Kemble says. “The lump in your throat.”

Why not do something to pick us up?

“The world is sad,” Kemble says. “The world is very sad. They need to laugh. We all need to laugh.”

So until the quarantine is lifted …

“Or until Saturday Night Live hires me,” Kemble says.

Erin Kemble will take to her social-distancing stage.

“You gotta have something to look forward to,” Kemble says. “That’s hope and we have to have that.”

For one of her performances … Kemble portrayed characters from “The Neverending Story.”

For that one, she wrote on a sign … “This story has an ending. Hang in there!”

