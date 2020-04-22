Women pepper sprays elevator riders in DC Walmart

WASHINGTON DC (CNN) – As COVID-19 continues to spread, people are encouraged to stay 6 feet away from each other … and some places even require people to wear masks.

But one woman in Washington DC took social distancing a step further and pepper-sprayed someone who tried to get on an elevator with her at Walmart.

There were a lot of shoppers and baskets trying to get on the elevator to leave Walmart Monday when a woman with no mask got on first and tried to close the doors.

“She was talking about some social distancing, 6 feet, but she was real serious with it though,” shopper Dominick Gamble says.

Dominick Gamble had his cellphone out.

“The other ladies then stood up, like we ain’t going like that, you gonna let us on this elevator,” Gamble says.

When another shopper pulled her cart in anyway — pepper spray in the face.

The woman was in agony … Social distancing?

Physician Lucy McBride, says many of her patients are in what she calls fight or flight mode too.

“This is a crisis not only of our physical health but of our mental health,” McBride says. “And it’s more specifically a trauma, a collective trauma. All of us, whether you have coronavirus or not, are feeling loss and vulnerability and fear.”

Police came and questioned everybody, reviewed video, and the report says confiscated SABRE Pepper Spray.

“She didn’t have no mask on … She wasn’t even supposed to be there. She macing people.”

And despite this episode, the victim declined treatment when the ambulance arrived.

“Just try to not hurt nobody with this virus going on,” Gamble says. “Just stay in the house.”

The woman was not arrested or charged.

