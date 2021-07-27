Worlds collide by a unique product

CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) — Worlds collide when a gold medalist in the United States Army and some of our state’s veterans are brought together by Japan 2020.

Veterans working at Douglas Rifles Inc. are truly proud of their product, the gun barrel rifle, which is being used in the Olympics.

Gold medalist, Amber English, from the United States Army, set a new record in women’s skeet-shooting on Monday; and yes, she used a rifle like theirs.

“Well as a 25-Uniform from the United States Army, I’m bursting with pride. Not shocked at all. Surprised it took this long for one of them to get it, but that’s top-notch stuff,” said Shop Foreman of Douglas Barrels Inc., Travis Asbury.

This family-owned shop with different generations working hand in hand is proud of how their rifles are being portrayed in the 2020 games.

“The bloodline of the service and the shooting around here goes hand in hand,” said Asbury.

Since 1947, the business has been making precision barrel rifles for 17 calibers and all the way up to a 50 caliber.

“I’m a military veteran myself, so it makes me feel good,” said President of Douglas Barrels Inc., Tim Gardner.

“I take a pretty fair amount of pride in this place because I was literally raised here and I’ve known every soul that’s ever walked through that door, so there is a lot of pride coming from me,” said Asbury.

From Cross Lanes, West Virginia to Tokyo, Japan, the workers that made these rifles are proud of at least one gold medal that is partially theirs.

