Wyoming: 31 Blackjewel workers still owed $164,000

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) – Wyoming officials say a bankrupt coal company has failed to pay 31 workers $164,000 in wages and benefits. They say the number of workers owed money is likely higher but few have filed claims with the state out of fear of retaliation.
Milton, West Virginia-based Blackjewel owed over 500 Wyoming workers unpaid wages and benefits when the company filed for bankruptcy July 1 and closed the gates at two Wyoming mines now owned by a Navajo Nation company.
Wyoming officials say Blackjewel hasn’t documented payments it says it has made to workers. Blackjewel officials didn’t respond to a request for comment Thursday.
