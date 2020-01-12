Year of the Rat: Could a pet rat bring luck?

BERKSHIRE, UK – 2020 is a rat year in Chinese astrology.

One woman from the United Kingdom shares her love for these animals.

“It was kind of this great secret I didn’t want people to know about because it wasn’t all that accepted, but I loved rats,” says Marti Leimbach. “But I didn’t breed them back then, but I did have them. And then I started to get them again, I’d had them off and on, and I started to breed them.

“They’re very small pets so you don’t need a lot of space but they’re really smart. So, they’re actually as smart as dogs are. And you can train them, you can teach them, they’re very affectionate, every single one of them is different. I mean right now in this house I have 27 rats – no that’s not true I have 27 babies, and nine adults. And every single one of them has a different personality, and I can actually predict their behaviour. So to have an animal that’s that kind of smart, unique, playful, inquisitive, they’re very cheerful, they’re clean. It’s a pretty fetching combination.”