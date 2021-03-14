Yo-Yo Ma gives surprise performance after jab at vaccine site

(NEXSTAR) Yo-Yo Ma celebrated receiving the COVID-19 vaccine the way he knows best: by performing on his cello at the vaccination center.
After receiving his second dose at Berkshire Community College in Massachusetts, the 65-year-old world-renowned cellist put on an impromptu concert during his 15-minute observation period, according to local news reports.
Taking a seat along the wall of the observation area, a masked and socially distanced Ma performed to an applauding audience.
Songs included “Ave Maria” and Bach’s Prelude in G Major.
Ma “wanted to give something back,” Richard Hall of the Berkshire COVID-19 Vaccine Collaborative told The Berkshire Eagle.
The cellist lives in the Berkshires part-time.
The performance comes exactly one year after Ma began a twitter project called #SongsOfComfort, in which he played music to help soothe a worried public. In December, he and British pianist Kathryn Stott released “Songs of Comfort and Hope,” inspired by the project.
According to the New York Times, Ma also gave a handful of pop-up performances with pianist Emanuel Ax for groups of bus drivers, health care providers, firefighters and other essential workers in the Berkshires area.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.