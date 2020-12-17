Yost, Morrisey join lawsuit against Google

FILE – In this Sept. 24, 2019, file photo a sign is shown on a Google building at their campus in Mountain View, Calif. The European Court of Auditors, which has examined the EU’s enforcement of competition rules over the past decade, says antitrust investigations have taken too long, dulling their effectiveness. Google is currently appealing a 2.4 billion euro ($2.9 billion) antitrust fine levied in 2017 that stems from an investigation into its shopping search results that began a decade ago.(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, FILE)

(WOWK) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost have joined a bipartisan coalition of 37 other attorneys general in a lawsuit against Google LLC.

The suit alleges anticompetitive conduct from the company in violation of Section 2 of the Sherman Act.

According to Yost’s office, the states claim Google allegedly uses a series of anticompetitive exclusionary contracts and conduct to illegally maintain monopoly power over general search engines and related advertising markets. They say this deprives consumers of competition that could lead to greater choice, innovation and privacy protections. They also claim the company has exploited its market position to leverage and accumulate data in a way that is harmful to consumers.

“Exclusion and discrimination are by their nature anti-competitive,” Yost said. “When you add those tactics to Google’s dominance, you’re stepping on the market, not competing in it.”

Morrisey says Thursday’s lawsuit is consistent with a suit the U.S. Department of Justice filed in October, however, in the most recent suit, the coalition asserts additional allegations and describes Google’s alleged monopoly maintenance scheme as a multi-part effort.

According to the attorneys general, the lawsuit alleges Google:

Uses exclusionary agreements and other practices to limit rival general search engines and potential rivals’ ability to reach consumers, cementing Google as the go-to search engine on computers and mobile devices.

Discriminates against specialized search sites, such as those that provide travel, home repair, or entertainment services, by allegedly depriving them access to prime real estate on the search results screen because they threaten Google’s revenue and dominant position.

Disadvantages users of its search-advertising management tool, SA360, by allegedly continuously favoring advertising on its own platform and supposedly inflating its profits to the detriment of advertisers and consumers, despite its promises to the contrary that it would not favor Google search advertising over that of competing search engines such as Bing.

The attorneys general argue that more competition in the general search engine market would benefit consumers, for example, though improved privacy protections and more targeted results and opportunities for consumers. Competitive general search engines also could offer better quality advertising and lower prices to advertisers.

The attorneys general expand on the U.S. DOJ’s allegation that Google’s anticompetitive conduct continues. As explained in the complaint, the company seeks to deploy the same exclusionary contracting tactics to monopolize the emerging ways consumers access general search engines, such as through their home smart speakers, televisions, or in their cars. In so doing, Google is depriving consumers of competitive choices and blocking innovation.

The attorneys general say they are seeking a court order to halt the company’s alleged illegal conduct and restore competition. Their lawsuit also looks to unwind any advantages Google may have gained as a result of its alleged anticompetitive conduct, including the divestiture of assets as appropriate, according to Morrisey and Yost.

The attorneys general filed the complaint in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, in conjunction with a Motion to Consolidate seeking to combine the states’ case with the pending U.S. DOJ case.

The attorneys general joining the lawsuit include the states and territories of Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Vermont, Utah, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wyoming, the District of Columbia, and the territories of Guam and Puerto Rico.