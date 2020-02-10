Your local Waffle House is taking Valentine’s Day reservations

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Some Waffle Houses are hosting special Valentine’s Day Dinners featuring candlelit booths draped in white table cloths, heart-shaped waffles, and plenty of hash browns.

A photo posted to Waffle House’s Twitter shows what might be waiting for you if you spend your special day there:

💛 Valentine’s Day is 1 week away! 💛 Have you reserved your table yet? Visit https://t.co/rpHuq3jC77 to see a full list of participating units! pic.twitter.com/aEwpGIhwRV — Waffle House (@WaffleHouse) February 7, 2020 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

If you’re interested in booking a seat at one of America’s most romantic restaurants, you can find a participating Waffle House by clicking here.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories