PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WBOY) — A popular YouTuber has made it his mission to visit every stadium in the National Football League (NFL) during the month of June, all while raising money for a good cause.

Tom Grossi is a popular YouTuber who focuses primarily on NFL-related content and often depicts various NFL fanbases through characters he plays in self-written comedy skits and sketches. Over the years, Grossi has used his platform to boost various charities and non-profits as a way of giving back. Now, he’s using his platform to promote St. Jude Children’s Hospital in what he describes as “the biggest project [he’s] ever dreamed of.”

On April 27, the first night of the 2023 NFL Draft, Grossi announced his “30 in 30” project and his goal to highlight every NFL team and the city they reside in as well as raise $100,000 for St. Jude through fan donations and support.

On top of touring the facilities in every city he visits, Grossi is also making it his goal to highlight the people of each city he visits through public fan meetups as well as “IRL raids” which involve him visiting a local small business and sharing the location on social media so fans can seek him out and support whatever business he visits.

On June 10, Grossi arrived in Pittsburgh to visit the Steelers and Acrisure Stadium. The team allowed him to tour the facility and even topped it off with a $1,000 donation to St. Jude. Afterward, he met up with fans and supporters just outside the stadium where he signed autographs, took pictures and accepted gifts—one of which was a James Conner Steelers jersey, who wore #30 during his time with the team.

While in Pittsburgh, as part of his daily “IRL raid,” Grossi chose to visit and invite his fans to the Three Rivers Arts Festival downtown, which featured local vendors and music. As Grossi said on his Twitter page, “good vibes tonight in Pittsburgh.”

Grossi set out with an initial fundraising goal of $100,000, a benchmark he has already exceeded. However, to keep the fundraising going past that point, Grossi set certain incentives for if the fundraiser exceeds a certain amount before certain cities such as:

$50,000 before Buffalo – Grossi plans to (and did) jump through a folding table, a popular tradition among Buffalo Bills fans.

$250,000 before New Orleans – Grossi plans to stay overnight in a haunted hotel in New Orleans.

$500,000 before Kansas City – Grossi plans to eat the hottest hot sauce found in Kansas City.

$750,000 before Las Vegas – Grossi plans to participate in SkyJump which involves him bungee jumping off of an 800-foot skyscraper in Las Vegas.

Grossi is currently in the middle of touring the country and will be visiting the Tennessee Titans facility in Nashville, Tenn. on Tuesday. The full 30 in 30 schedule is as follows:

May 30 — Green Bay, Wis.

May 31 — Minneapolis, Minn.

June 1 — Chicago, Ill.

June 2 — Detroit, Mich.

June 3 — Cleveland, Ohio

June 4 — Buffalo, N.Y.

June 5 — Foxborough, Mass.

June 6 — New York, N.Y.

June 7 — Philadelphia, Pa.

June 8 — Baltimore, Md.

June 9 — Washington, D.C.

June 10 — Pittsburgh, Pa.

June 11 — Cincinnati, Ohio

June 12 — Indianapolis, Ind.

June 13 — Nashville, Tenn.

June 14 — Atlanta, Ga.

June 15 — Charlotte, N.C.

June 16 — Jacksonville, Fla.

June 17 — Tampa, Fla.

June 18 — Miami, Fla.

June 19 — New Orleans, La.

June 20 — Houston, Texas

June 21 — Dallas, Texas

June 22 — Kansas City, Mo.

June 23 — Denver, Colo.

June 24 — Seattle, Wash.

June 25 — San Francisco, Calif.

June 26 — Las Vegas, Nev.

June 27 — Phoenix, Ariz.

June 28 — Los Angeles, Calif.

If you’d like to donate to the fundraiser toward St. Jude Children’s Hospital, click here.