Unanswered questions: peaceful protest raises awareness on Ironton man’s death

CEREDO, WV (WOWK) – On Sept. 18th, someone discovered Treven Frazier’s body in a creek in Ceredo, West Virginia.

Since then, the Ironton, Ohio man’s family and friends have received little information about his death and want answers.

Frazier was reported missing on Sept. 13th and was last seen leaving a Huntington hospital. Friends like Demetrius Givens and Antonio Murphy started searching the area as soon as they heard.

We were out in these woods for five days, looking for our friend. Antonio Murphy, Treven’s friend

A fisherman finally found Frazier’s body in a creek near Camden Park. A little more than two weeks later, his friends and family are still looking for answers.

Friends of Treven Frazier, a man whose body was found last week in the same area, are searching for answers.



Thursday evening, Givens and Murphy were two of many protesting near the area where Frazier’s body was found. They say their main goal now is to find more information.

We’re here for answers. If anybody’s seen anything… That’s our brother, man. We just want to know what happened to him. Demetrius Givens, Treven’s friend

Givens says Frazier was in police custody in Lawrence County on Sept. 8th, but they have not been made aware of the charges.

We have reached out to the Ironton Police Department, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and Lawrence County Attorney’s Office for comment. We have yet to receive a reply.

Frazier’s family will be having a visitation service on Saturday in his home state of South Carolina.

