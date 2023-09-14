RAVENSWOOD, WV (WOWK) – Multi-platinum musician and rapper Uncle Kracker will be performing in Ravenswood, West Virginia, this month.

The singer is set to take the stage at the annual Harvest In the Wood Festival in Downtown Ravenswood on Friday, Sept. 22. He is known for his songs such as “Follow Me” and “Drift Away,” both of which made the Billboard Hot 100 top 10, along with “Smile,” “Good to Be Me,” and “When the Sun Goes Down,” which is a duet with country music superstar Kenny Chesney.

Prior to Uncle Kracker’s performance, local band Kindred Valley will take the stage.

The festival runs Thursday, Sept. 21 through Sunday, Sept. 24. There will be two entry gates to the festival at Sycamore Street and at Virginia Street, with a $5 entry fee for attendees ages 5 and up.

Other events at the festival will include Rocky Point Farm Horse Carriage Rides, a kids zone, train rides, food and craft vendors, chainsaw demos with Chris Lantz, a Power Wheel Demolition Derby a Pie Bake Off and a Chili Cookoff.

For a full list of musical artists performing at the festival, visit the Harvest In the Wood Festival’s Facebook page.