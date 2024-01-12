KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The United Food Operation is getting in gear with a successful start to their annual drive for area food pantries.

The organization will be gathering food for the next 12 weeks to give back to local groups in need. Winter is peak demand for nonprofit organizations, and that’s why United Food Operation chooses this time of year to hand out pallets of food to independent pantries in the Kanawha Valley.

And it’s all free of charge.

“We could have something very catastrophic happen in our lives that we have to juggle and make difficult decisions. And one of those is whether we have food or whether we pay for another obligation or something that, you know, has taken over our lives. So I feel very good that I can support something like this,” said Elaine Harris, chairperson of United Food Operation. “It’s wonderful. It’s very humbling and it’s representative of the communities and who they are have made up of from these different companies, organizations, unions. It’s it’s very humbling to see people do care.”

Each year the program feeds more than 30,000 West Virginians.