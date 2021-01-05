United Way offers free coats to those in need

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) During cold nights people living outside or people who don’t have access to heat can struggle. But a “no questions asked” program in the Charleston area is helping to keep people warm by encouraging the community to pay it forward.

Coats available at the United Way of Central West Virginia

“Well gloves and sleeping bags are very important it gets really cold at night,” said David Lutes. He has been working with the United Way of Central West Virginia to finding housing while he works on getting a new job. He stopped by Monday looking for warm clothes.

“I only have small blankets and it goes right through the blankets,” Lutes said. “I have to have two or three jackets on.”

For two years now the United Way has been keeping a “give one take one” rack outside of their facility. They’ve given away 500 coats that were donated by individuals and companies. They keep a small stash of coats and put about 15 out every evening. Often the rack is empty the next morning.

“Sometimes we don’t know who got them. The why you need it isn’t the question. If you need it you should take it. We hope people are warm this winter,” said Margaret O’Neal, President of the United Way of Central West Virginia.

She said those donations don’t just help the homeless. They are also helping people who are trying to stretch their dollar as far as they can.

“We see people in cars, in work vehicles who drive up on the parking lot,” O’Neal said. “We know these are tough times and people are using their money, if they have money, to pay their bill or try to keep their lights on or to try to get food.”

When cold temperatures are in the forecast they also put together backpacks with cold weather supplies and distribute them in the community. It is a simple gesture that makes a big difference for people like Lutes.

“It means a lot to me,” he said. “It means that I can at least come and trade out jackets. I call everybody here my sisters and brother.”

Those donations are also used at the warming centers that open when temperatures dip into the low teens.

There is a training session coming up on January 12 for volunteers who want to help in those centers. For more information on that training click here. For additional information on how to donate warm clothing click here.