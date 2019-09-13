University in Ohio to host Democratic candidate debate

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) (4th L) speaks while Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) (L-R), Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), former housing secretary Julian Castro, former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) , former tech executive Andrew Yang, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI), Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, and New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio listen during Democratic Presidential Debate at the Fox Theatre July 31, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – The Democratic National Committee says the party’s October presidential debate will take place at a small university in Ohio.

The debate hosted by CNN and the New York Times is to be held at Otterbein University in Westerville in central Ohio.

The debate is Oct. 15 and possibly the next night if additional candidates qualify based on polling numbers. Otterbein is a private liberal arts college with enrollment of around 2,400.

The city of Westerville was long known as the home of the Anti-Saloon League, which led the fight for Prohibition.

Today the suburb regularly tops lists of desirable residential communities, with Money Magazine twice naming it as one of the country’s best places to live.